Mike, Zara Tindall leave UK after Meghan Markle's new announcement

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall kicked off their 2025 by saying goodbye to the UK.

The couple jetted off to Australia after spending New Year's Day with their children at the races.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall put on a stylish display in a black gown as she graced the first Magic Millions Carnival 2025 event on the Gold Coast in Queensland alongside Mike on Thursday.

The royal couple support the event every year, with Zara being an ambassador for Magic Millions. King Charles III's niece, 43, turned cameras with her chic dress crafted from sheer lace for the event.

The British equestrian appeared to be the supermodel as she accessorised her stylish look with a pair of classic pointed black heels and an eye-catching clutch.

Harry's cousin was all smiles and in good spirit as she's looking drop dead gorgeous in the gown, featuring a slew of daring cutouts. It was adorned with a statement floral embroidery down the centre of the garment.

Her blonde locks were slicked back into a low bun to reveal a pair of diamond encrusted drop earrings.

On the other hand, the former rugby player, 46, looked dashing in a camel-toned suede jacket and a pair of black tailored trousers. He layered a crisp white shirt and a sleek black tie beneath the blazer.

Mike and Zara Tindall's latest outing follows the Duchess of Sussex's recent announcement about her new Netflix project. The former Suits star shared two videos within two days of launching her new Instagram account, which garnered over one million followers in a remarkably short time.

