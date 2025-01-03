Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s family bond over shared passion

Meghan Markle has reignited fan excitement with the release of the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, but what truly caught fans' attention was an unexpected connection to the Princess of Wales.



Meghan shares the same passion for beekeeping, a hobby that features prominently in Meghan’s series and has long been celebrated by Kate and her family.

The Duchess of Sussex made her much-anticipated return to Instagram on New Year’s Day, unveiling the glitzy promo for the eight-part series set to premiere later this month.

At one point, Meghan is shown suited up in protective gear as she tends to a beehive to collect honey. This scene drew comparisons to Princess Kate who is also known to enjoy beekeeping.

In May 2023, Kate shared a photo of herself in similar attire working with bees at Anmer Hall, her Norfolk residence, in celebration of World Bee Day. Beekeeping is reportedly a shared passion in Kate’s family, with her younger brother James Middleton also embracing the hobby.

Fans quickly noticed the connection, with one writing on social media: “Did anyone else spot the beekeeping scene? Princess Catherine has been keeping bees for years at their Norfolk home!” Another chimed in: “Looks like honey is trending—first Kate, now Meghan!”

Produced by Archewell Productions, the series highlights Meghan’s personal interests while fostering a warm, inviting atmosphere.

With Harry and Meghan listed as executive producers, this marks another addition to their multimillion-pound partnership with Netflix, following the release of Polo in December.