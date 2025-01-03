David Schwimmer recalls 'Friends' co-star's sudden rush to hospital

David Schwimmer reflects on horror accident during filming of Friends

David Schwimmer is reflecting on a horror accident during the filming of the highly-acclaimed 90s’ show Friends.

The actor, who is widely known for his portrayal of Ross Geller on Friends, opened up about a ‘genuinely frightening’ incident that nearly cost his co-star Matt LeBlanc’s life.

During an exclusive interview about the release of the second instalment of horror series Goosebumps, Schwimmer recalled his time on the sitcom.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Madagascar star said, "During the live taping of the show, he is supposed to do a kind of a pratfall, and he actually dislocated his shoulder."

While shooting for the first episode of the third season, The One Where No One’s Ready, David recalled how LeBlanc had almost passed out as a result of a shoulder injury.

He further went on to add, "He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out."

Matt confirmed the incident during his regal appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2017, detailing his experience about getting hurt on-set.

He recalled, "Somehow, I ended up completely upside down. I was going to land on my head between the table and the chair, so I put my arm up to break my fall, and just exploded my shoulder.”

For the unversed, Goosebumps Season 2 is slated to release on January 10, 2025.