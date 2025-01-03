Vanessa Williams cancels West End show after mother's death

American singer, actress and model Vanessa Williams has announced the sudden death of her beloved mother Helen, who passed away in London shortly after her 85th birthday.

The demise of Helen Louise, a music teacher, has left loved ones and fans in tears. She had travelled to London to watch her daughter in the opening night of the West End music, The Devil Wears Prada, in which Vanessa plays Miranda Priestly.

The trip was arranged “to celebrate her 85th birthday party surrounded by 150 of her family and friends,” the obituary said.

Vanessa's mother's health suffered a major decline and she could not survive due to complications of acute liver failure in the last week of December.

"On December 28th, the world lost a powerhouse, dynamo and force of nature packed into a 5ft frame," Vanessa shared the news on Instagram.

The actress, who has subsequently pulled out of a week of West End shows, continued: "Our mom, Helen Williams, aka Gaga to many, took her final bow in London 20 days after celebrating her 85th birthday surrounded by family and friends," the Ugly Betty actress continued."

The heartbroken daughter added in the caption alongside images: "It's impossible to describe all she meant to everyone because each person saw a different facet of her. Loyal friend to many, icy stares to a chosen few. We will miss it all. We want to offer some reflections on her remarkable life."

