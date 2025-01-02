Jonas Brothers tease major plans for 2025: Tour, Broadway, and more

The Jonas Brothers are kicking off a milestone year in style.
With 2025 marking their 20th anniversary as a group, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have big plans in store, which they teased during their appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square on December 31.
“We’ve got a ton of announcements coming,” Nick shared in a pre-performance interview with Seacrest. Among them: a collaboration with Marshmello set to drop on January 17 and Nick’s return to Broadway in The Last Five Years.
“I absolutely can’t wait to do it,” the youngest Joans brother added.
Kevin hinted at a “big tour” for the band in 2025, while Joe revealed that their New Year’s Eve set offered a sneak peek of songs that fans might hear on the road.
When the clock struck midnight, the Jonas Brothers hit the stage with a nostalgic and energetic lineup. They performed Play My Music from their 2008 Camp Rock movie, their chart-topping hit Sucker, and a fresh cover of The Cranberries’ Dreams.
The star-studded special also included performances from Mickey Guyton, TLC, Rita Ora, and Carrie Underwood.
