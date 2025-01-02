Hilarie Burton reveals 'One Tree Hill' reboot hasn’t been greenlit yet

Hilarie Burton played Peyton Sawyer on 'One Tree Hill'

Hilarie Burton is excited to bring fans back to Tree Hill, though that may take some time.

Speaking with People magazine in an interview published January 1, the 42-year-old actress revealed that the highly anticipated reboot of One Tree Hill is still in its early stages.

"We're in the process of presenting things to Netflix, and they will get to decide whether or not it's greenlit," Burton explained, encouraging fans to show their excitement.

Burton, who shares two kids with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, expressed her desire to create a show families can enjoy together, just as the original series did.

"That was kind of the best part of One Tree Hill, that parents and kids could watch it together and be able to talk about stuff that's hard," she said.

The revival, set 20 years after the original, will reportedly follow best friends Brooke (Sophia Bush) and Peyton (Burton) as moms navigating parenting and the challenges of love, loss, and insecurities.

Teasing the script for the revival, Burton praised showrunner Becky Hartman Edwards for her talent in crafting multi-generational stories, saying, "I feel very confident in what's being presented."

When Burton, Bush, and Daneel Ackles — who are executive producing the reboot — first teased the reboot back in August 2024, the project was “very, very, very early in the game,” Burton explained.