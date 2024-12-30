Disney receives criticism on latest claims about 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Walt Disney's new post creates a stir

Disney’s latest claims about Mufasa: The Lion King has created a stir.

The clash of two movies at the box office has always been nerve-racking, but this time the fight between Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 proved to be more aggressive than ever.

However, Sonic 3 opened with good numbers in theatres beating The Lion King movie. But the Christmas weekend turned out to be lucky for Disney as the ticket purchase increased during December 27-29.

To celebrate the achievement, Walt Disney Studios dropped a post mentioning: “#Mufasa: The Lion King is now the #1 movie in America, and the #1 movie in the world, two weeks in a row! See it now, only in theaters!”

The distributors were massively wronged for their claims as they received a community note, associated to the US box office chart on IMDb saying: “That’s not true. Sonic 3 is still the #1 movie in America.”

However, it is true. Jeff Fowler’s directorial did had an edge in the five-day tally, dating from December 25th-29th. But there are chances that the community note might be misleading as it has been removed.

On the other hand, Disney’s claim about Mufasa being number one is also not wrong.

The film has earned $327.9 million at the global box office, whereas the Jim Carrey starrer has collected $211.5 million worldwide.