Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin turns into exclusive Hollywood drama

Justin Baldoni, American actor who got immense fame after his movie It Ends with Us, is now stepping into the legal ring with a revealing countersuit against Blake Lively.

Justin is now all set to give the audience a peek behind the curtain as his lawyer promised to "expose the truth" and clear his client's name after Blake's recent claims of sexual harassment against him.

Just days before Christmas, A Simple Favor star filed a legal complaint against her co-star as she accused him of harassing her during the shoot and running campaign to ruin her reputation in the industry.

During her interview with New York Times, Blake shared: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

However, Justin's attorney Bryan Freedman, has firmly denied all those allegations, saying: "This lawsuit will uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative that was intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication."

The ongling drama between the two stars is far from cooling down now, with them claiming new damages each day.

The entertainment world is left wondering where the truth lies and how far the both parties are willing to go in this heated battle.

Moreover, Hollywood's spotlight is right now focused on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's explosive case, as the public are eager to see how this high-stakes battle will unfold.