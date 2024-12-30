Comedian Whitney Cummings snubs Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni lands in severe criticism as harassment lawsuit catches fire

Justin Baldoni is currently facing serious backlash after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against him last week.

The 40-year-old actor was accused of sexual harassment during the shoot of It Ends With Us.

Following the lawsuit comedian Whitney Cummings took to TikTok and slammed Baldoni with humour.

“I don’t like when guys, especially symmetrical ones, try to get points for being, like, a feminist or, like, an ally. When guys fight for women’s rights, it’s how they get laid,” the comedian said in her lengthy video, referring to the actor’s activism against domestic abuse while promoting the movie.

Cummings also took a dig at him starting a charity, saying, “If I was a bad person, what is the first thing I would do … start a charity,” she noted.

Baldoni is on the board of the Wayfarer organisation, which “funds and supports spiritually-rooted and justice-oriented non-profits,” per its Instagram page.

His production company, Wayfarer Studios, also partnered with the No More Foundation over the summer to provide resources and information for those affected by domestic abuse.

The comedian featured the Jane the Virgin star’s young adult guidebook, Boys Will Be Human: A Get-Real Gut-Check Guide to Becoming the Strongest, Kindest, Bravest Person You Can Be, and joked, “This is like a sociopath’s idea of what the world needs.”

“Justin Baldoni is totally the guy who’s, like, ‘You look so much prettier without makeup unless you’re starring in the movie I’m directing,'” the Good For You podcast host quipped at another point in her video.

At the end of her video, Cummings predicted that when Baldoni shares a “notes app apology” with the world, he will likely “blame it on internalized misogyny, being too sensitive and being in ketosis.”

Baldoni’s co-star Lively took legal action against him last week, for alleged sexual harassment and creating a hostile environment for her on the set of the movie, as well as running a smear campaign against the actress.