Gal Gadot opens up about ‘massive blood clot’ health scare

Gal Gadot gave birth to Ori on March 6th

Gal Gadot decided to share the “terrifying” story behind the miraculous birth of her fourth child.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29th, and penned a lengthy post, sharing her journey through the complicated pregnancy.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” the Wonder Woman star wrote.

“For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth,” she added.

Explaining the birth of her child, the Red Notice actress detailed, “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear.”

The mother of four told followers the thought process behind meaningful name of Ori, saying that it “wasn’t chosen by chance,” as her name means “my light” in Hebrew.

“Before the surgery, I told Jaron [husband] that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

The actress shared that she meant to encourage her followers to “listen to [their] bodies and trust what it’s telling us” by sharing her story.

“Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back. The journey has taught me so much.”

In addition to the new-born Ori, the couple also shares daughters Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3.