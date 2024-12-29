Cruz Beckham defends music career with bold 'Jesus' remark

Cruz Beckham hits back at 'nepo baby' claims with bold response

Cruz Beckham is hitting back at ‘nepo baby’ claims after critics accused him of benefiting from his parents’ privilege.

The son of English footballer David and Victoria Beckham has reportedly slammed critics for calling him out over his generational wealth and fame while promoting his music over Christmas.

The 19-year-old faced backlash after he shared a teaser for his new track For Ya Love on various social media platforms.

While some fans rushed to the comments section to add motivational messages for the teenager, others criticized him for using David and Victoria’s fame to promote his own venture.

One user commented, "Bet he had mega money and training," to which Cruz responded: "Not at all. Just a guitar."

According to MailOnline, Cruz responded to the claims with a subtle justification for taking it from his parents. He allegedly said, "Jesus is also a nepo baby."

However, he deleted his controversial comment just 12 hours later on Boxing Day, leaving a whole lot of room for questions.

This isn't the first time the Beckhams have faced criticism over their personal endeavors. Brooklyn Beckham, David's older son, has also faced scrutiny over his career aspirations.