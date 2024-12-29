Hayley Williams looks to break her solo tour curse in 2025: 'Here's to hoping'

Hayley Williams just got off touring with Taylor Swift on her 'Eras Tour'

Hayley Williams might finally escape the tour that wasn’t.

The Paramore frontwoman revealed on Instagram that she’s hoping to hit the road in 2025 to perform songs from her solo albums — nearly five years after the pandemic thwarted her initial plans.

“I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now,” she shared in a since-expired Instagram Story via Billboard on her 36th birthday.

She added, “That is, if the world doesn’t f***ing stop before then. Here’s hoping.”

Back in 2020, Williams released her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, and announced a European and North American tour. However, COVID-19 forced her to cancel, leaving fans longing for the live performances she’d teased.

She pivoted to virtual appearances, including a memorable NPR Tiny Desk concert, and released her second solo album, Flowers for Vases/Descansos, in 2021.

By 2023, Williams was back in action with Paramore, releasing their sixth album, This Is Why, and touring extensively — including opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

In her birthday post, Williams also thanked fans for their support and hinted at big things ahead. “36 is exciting and a little scary, already. So much to hope for. I’m still in the dirt, ready for whatever might grow. Fruit?”