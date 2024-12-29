Justin Baldoni’s lawyer reveals bold strategy amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni’s legal rep reveals bombshell strategy to cope with Blake Lively’s lawsuit

Justin Baldoni's legal representative, Bryan Freedman, recently revealed a bombshell strategy to cope with Blake Lively's sexual harassment accusations.

In a conversation with Deadline on Saturday, the attorney said that the 40-year-old actor and his team are preparing to file an "explosive counter-case" against his It Ends With Us co-star, who accused him of sexual abuse last week.

Although he did not specify the exact date and time for filing the counterclaim, Bryan mentioned that it would surprise everyone.

The American lawyer stated, "I am not going to speak to you about when or how many lawsuits we are filing, but when we file our first lawsuit."

"It is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative, It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story," he mentioned.

Speaking about his personal experience, the 59-year-old law practitioner said that in his 30 years of practice, he had never seen this level of unethical behaviour intentionally fueled through media manipulation.

"It reminds me of what NBC tried to do to Megyn Kelly and Gabrielle Union and we all know how that ended up. Standby," Bryan remarked.

As reported by Daily Mail, Justin is planning to submit legal documents when the courts reopen after New Year’s Day.