Prince Louis channels Prince William with shared big passion

Prince Louis shows he's a Royal chip off the old block.

Prince Louis is kicking off his own football journey, following in the footsteps of his dad, Prince William.

The six-year-old royal was spotted sporting an Aston Villa shirt during a festive kick-about with mum, the Princess of Wales, showing off his budding passion for the sport.

Clearly, William’s love for the club has rubbed off on his youngest son, who was wearing a hand-me-down shirt from older brother Prince George.

At just six years old, the young Royal is already embracing the family tradition, echoing his dad’s lifelong devotion to the Midlands-based club.

William, a Villa fan since his school days, has taken George to matches at Villa Park, and it looks like Louis is ready to join in the fun.

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall, spilled the beans on his podcast, revealing that young Prince George is a regular at kickarounds in the garden.

But it’s not just George—both he and Prince Louis are part of local football teams, with their proud parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, often spotted cheering them on from the sidelines.

Football isn’t just a hobby; it’s a bonding tradition for the royal family.