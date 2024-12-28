King Charles’ unique Christmas guests absent this year

King Charles hosted a lavish Christmas celebration at Sandringham this week, bringing together the royal family in their festive finest.

But this year, some very special "guests" were notably absent—and they weren’t who royal watchers might have expected.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the late Queen Elizabeth II had a heartwarming holiday tradition of serving her beloved corgis a royal Christmas dinner.

These pampered pooches feasted on gourmet dishes like rabbit, beef, or chicken, served with cabbage and rice, all prepared by the palace kitchen.

At one point, the Queen had a pack of 12 corgis enjoying this festive treat.

However, with Charles at the helm and the corgi dynasty no longer reigning supreme, this year’s holiday meal at Sandringham marked the end of a charming canine Christmas custom.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed in 2022, her two remaining corgis, Muick and Sandy, found a new home with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

But this year, as Andrew and Sarah skipped Christmas at Sandringham, it seems the beloved corgis also missed out on the royal festivities.

During the late Queen’s reign, her cherished dogs were famously included in the holiday celebrations, enjoying a special Christmas dinner prepared by palace chefs.

Now residing at the Duke and Duchess of York’s Windsor estate, the duo's absence marked a quiet end to a charming tradition that once brought a little extra tail-wagging joy to Sandringham's festive feast.