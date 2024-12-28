Kacey Musgraves shares ‘painful’ update during Christmas family visit

Kacey Musgraves posts emotional message on Christmas

Kacey Musgraves shared a heart-wrenching update about a beloved family member.

During her family visit over Christmas, the Happy & Sad singer took to her Instagram to "pre-grieve" her family pet dog, Pearl, as the feminine canine is living her last days.

"Been sad over here pre-grieving the loss of my Pearl Girl the last couple of days," she penned a heartfelt caption over a photo of her pet.

"She is still hanging on but is very near the end," the Slow Burn songstress continued, “She’s survived quite a lot in her 15 years.”

Pearl came into Kacey’s life as a gift on her 21st birthday and quickly became a beloved member of the family.

Describing the pet as her father’s "best friend," she reflected on the bittersweet nature of the human-animal bond, saying, "The bond we form with these creatures is such a blessing, but a ticking time bomb. An inevitable continuous deposit into a bank of future sadness. So painful but so worth it."

In a video posted in the following Instagram update the Too Good To Be Good singer gently petted Pearl as the dying dog rested.

"This is honestly tough as nails," Musgraves, 36, wrote. "She’s survived two catastrophic accidents.is missing an arm and has a rod in her hip. Maybe she’ll somehow actually outlive us all."