Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet holiday snap after engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share romantic holiday snap

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are so in love and are showing off some of it after their engagement.

The popstar and her fiancé shared a tender moment in a new photo posted to the singer's Instagram on Friday. Captioned “Hope everyone had a lovely holiday!” the snap captured the couple looking cozy and in love.

In the photo, Gomez, 32, is seen sitting on Blanco’s lap, planting a kiss on his lips.

The Calm Down singer sported a festive sweat set adorned with snowflake designs, paired with a beige beanie and red-and-green Care Bears socks. Blanco, 36, complemented her look in a cream-colored sweater and white pants.

Gomez’s engagement ring took center stage as she lovingly caressed her fiancé’s face in the heartwarming snap.

The photo appears to have been taken earlier this week at the Festival of Lights party in New York City, which the couple attended to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

The star-studded event featured guests such as Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy, actress Debra Messing, Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, comedian Alex Edelman, composer Benj Pasek, podcaster Amanda Hirsch, and food personalities Adeena Sussman and Michael Solomonov.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement on Dec. 11 with a series of photos shared on Instagram, showcasing Gomez’s dazzling new ring.

“Forever begins now,” she wrote in the caption, marking the start of their next chapter together.