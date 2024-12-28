Hannah Berner clears the air about Blake Lively joke after Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Hannah Berner on Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Hannah Berner has made clear which side she is on in the wake of Blake Lively versus Justin Baldoni drama.

The comedian addressed the timing of a joke she made about actress Lively during Netflix's Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year.

The joke, which aired recently, was filmed prior to Lively’s legal action against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

In her three-minute set on the Netflix special, Berner, 33, joked, “The word ‘c--t’ was trending this year. I don’t think Blake Lively was that bad.”

While the quick punchline drew laughs, it aired shortly after Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, 40, on Dec. 20.

The suit accuses Baldoni of orchestrating a smear campaign in retaliation for Lively’s allegations of on-set misconduct.

Hannah Berner/ Instagram

Berner took to Instagram Stories on Dec. 27 to clarify the situation.

“My joke in the Netflix roast was filmed before news of the [complaint],” she wrote. “To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo.”

Netflix recorded the roast at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, three days before the lawsuit was filed.

In her legal filing, Lively alleges that Baldoni led a “public attack of Ms. Lively [that] was the intended result of a carefully crafted, coordinated and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others, from speaking out about the hostile environment.”

The court documents include text messages obtained via subpoena and highlight the emotional toll on Lively and her family.