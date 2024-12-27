Kevin Costner celebrates as Kristin Cavallari drops bold dating bomb

Kristin Cavallari sets sights on Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner was spotted cutting a dashing figure during a snowy night out in Aspen, turning heads as he strolled Mill Street with a group of male friends.

The Yellowstone star exuded rugged charm in a long black-and-gray coat paired with a caramel beige scarf, classic blue jeans, and chocolate-brown alligator boots.

This sighting comes hot on the heels of a surprising revelation from Kristin Cavallari who declared the Hollywood legend her "forever crush" on Instagram.

The reality TV star and Uncommon James founder, known for her sharp wit and Southern charm, hinted she wouldn’t mind taking a shot at dating the Bull Durham icon.

Costner, famed for his portrayal of Montana rancher John Dutton in Yellowstone, left fans reeling earlier this year when he departed the series after five seasons.

He also finalized his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner, officially putting him back on the market—just in time to fuel Cavallari’s swoon-worthy confession.

Kristin cheekily told a fan to "give him my number."

With a 32-year age gap, she seems undeterred, especially since the 69-year-old Yellowstone star has been flying solo.

This bold move comes just weeks after Kristin revealed she’s "dipping her toe back in the dating pool" post-breakup with Mark Estes.