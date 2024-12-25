Billie Eilish goes 'all out' for Christmas celebrations: Details inside

Billie Eilish gets into her 'Christmas' spirit in latest update

Billie Eilish is getting into her Christmas spirit as she offers a sneak peek into her holiday festivities.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award winner took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 24, to share a mandatory Christmas update, staying true to her 121M followers.

In the photo, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker took a close-up shot of her well-decorated tree, including mini Santas, hockey sticks, and starlets.

It has been a busy year for the two-time Academy Award winner as she has been occupied with her back-to-back concerts amid ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour.

The Barbie singer previously had an object thrown at her while performing What Was I Made For on stage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Friday, December 13.

In response to the ‘unwanted’ gesture, Eilish flinched her eyes and turned her head away from the crowd in disappointment.

Billie started out her tour on September 29, 2024, at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada. The tour is slated to run through July 2025, including stops in North America, Australia, and Europe.