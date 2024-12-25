Princess Charlotte steals Kate Middleton's Christmas show

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Charlotte given important role at big event

Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter Princess Charlotte stole the limelight during her mother Kate Middleton's carol service, which aired on Christmas Eve.

Princess Charlotte was seen giggling with her two brothers before taking charge with an important task at the event. The young royal delighted watchers with her sweet gesture and bond with siblings during the service.

The Waleses appeared to be having a thoroughly fun-filled moments, with all three laughing and exchanging glances with one another.

Charlotte soon composed herself and began singing along heartily. She appeared to be a sensible sibling as the family lit candles at the start of the service.

The little Princess, during Away In A Manager, didn't even need to look at her carol sheet, confidently belting the words alongside her smiling mother Kate.

At the time of ballet performance, for which she was in the front row, Charlotte looked on in awe, fixated on the spectacle.

Kate, The Princess of Wales, has delighted fans with her return to screens to host her annual Together At Christmas carol concert after her toughest year yet.

At the start of her annual carol concert, Kate called for people to 'slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all' and turn to 'love, not fear'.

The broadcast of Kate's service featured a special festive message from the royal, in which she spoke about the importance of love and empathy.