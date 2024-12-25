Travis Kelce makes sweet confession about Taylor Swift's 35th birthday

Travis Kelce makes sweet confession about Taylor Swift in 'New Heights' podcast

Travis Kelce knows how to win his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s heart.

In the recent episode of his popular podcast, New Heights, the NFL athlete made a heartfelt confession about his lady love, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

On December 24th, Jason Kelce, Travis's older brother and co-host of the show, announced a special discount code for his clothing line featuring the number 13.

For the unversed, the Bad Blood hitmaker also shares a special connection to this number, as she was also born on December 13th, a figure close to her heart.

During the show, the father-of-four cheekily asked Travis, "I wonder what the 13 is for?"

The 35-year-old footballer immediately responded, saying, "It’s probably because it's my favourite number, right? Yeah. Or maybe it was just Friday the 13th a few weeks ago."

These remarks by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end indicated that he could not get over the star-studded party he had thrown just a few weeks ago for Taylor's 35th birthday celebrations.

The couple, who initially sparked romance speculations in September 2023, was last seen together on December 21, when the 35-year-old superstar arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis for his ongoing NFL series.