Royal abdication announced in emotional Christmas message: ‘to favour son’

Key royal announces abdication plans in emotional Christmas message

Royal fans received sad news as a key member announced to abdicate in an emotional Christmas message.

The Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced he is stepping down to favour his son Prince Guillaume.

On Christmas evening, Henri delivered a heartfelt speech, reflecting on his time as the Grand Duke and acknowledging that now it's time to pass on responsibilities to his son.

At the beginning of his speech on Tuesday, he said, "The year 2024 is drawing to a close, and Christmas is the perfect time to reflect on the past year. This time, I do so with great emotion, as it is the last time that I will deliver the Christmas speech as Head of State."

He added, "As you know, Prince Guillaume has been Lieutenant-Représentant since 8 October and is preparing intensively for his accession to the throne. And, in order to make this speech more exciting, I won't tell you until the end when it will take place."

The Grand Duke expressed "gratitude and humility" as he looked back on his role in the power for 2 years.

The Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg with his son

"It has been a quarter of a century of challenges, opportunities and hopes for a better future: of technological and economic progress, of social change, but also of many conflicts," Henri said.

He urged his nation to show "solidarity" and work together to "make Luxembourg even more inviting and sustainable."

It is important to note that the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg's resignation announcement came amid growing speculations about King Charles' abdication plans.

According to reports, the Palace has been preparing Prince William and Princess Kate for their future roles leading the royal family as the monarch battles cancer.