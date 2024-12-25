Jennifer Aniston reveals Christmas preparations at her home: Photos

Jennifer Aniston gives a peek into Christmas celebrations at home

Jennifer Aniston has recently revealed her décor preparations for Christmas.

On December 24, the Horrible Bosses actress offered glimpses into her festive preparation on Instagram Stories.

In the first slide, Jennifer showed off her decorative Christmas tree and in the next, a close-up of one of her most prized ornaments, which is a jar of green olives.

“If you know me, you know,” wrote the Murder Mystery actress in the caption.

Not only that, Jennifer also shared an adorable snapshot of her dog Clyde wearing a Santa Claus hat, adding, “Clyde's ready for Christmas.”

Earlier, The Morning Show star posted a clip from her hit show, Friends on December 23 featuring Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe wishing the group, including David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, a merry “Christmas Eve Eve”.

“Happy Christmas Eve Eve everyone!” captioned Jennifer.

She also added, “Wishing all a safe and joyful holiday filled with loads of love and laughter!”

However, E! News reported that one festive ornament was missing from Jennifer’s holiday celebrations this year and that’s wooden Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer figure.

In a 2022 IG video, the actress mentioned, “Oh god, I'm sorry this is a terrible idea. Guys, hey, just be nice. Be nice. He's just here for the holidays. Just visiting,” while talking about Rudolph.

At the time, Jennifer wrote in the caption, “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there.”