Prince Harry 'graces' Kate Middleton's event: video goes viral

Did Prince Harry visit Princess Kate at her 2024 Christmas Carol Service?

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales organised her "Together At Christmas Carol Concert" at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

Several key royal figures stepped out to support Catherine who recently completed her chemotherapy.

As the complete royal event is set to go on air on ITV, the trailer of the video grabbed the attention of netizens as a mystery man, who looks like the Duke of Sussex, appeared in the frame.

In the comments section of the video, one fan wrote, "Has Princess Kate brought back Prince Harry to the royal event?"

Another fan commented in excitement, "Watch the video as Prince Harry graces Kate's event."

However, now, it has been reported that the lookalike guy is not Harry. He was strolling at Westminster Abbey in a navy ceremonial uniform of the British Army.

The man's striking resemblance to Harry gave fans hope for reconciliation. However, Harry's reunion with the royals appears challenging.

It is important to note that Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal role in 2020, has not been on good terms with his family due to his controversial remarks against key royal figures.

But, in her Carol Service message, Kate seemingly offered an olive branch to the Duke as she highlighted the power of love and empathy for loved ones.