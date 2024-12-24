Ryan Reynolds makes emotional appeal as Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take meaningful step amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds made an emotional plea after his beloved wife Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment case against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool star urged his fans to participate in a cause, benefitting sick children.

The renowned Hollywood power couple collaborated with SickKids Foundation to raise money for underprivileged kids.

On his Instagram story, Ryan wrote, "It's almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @sickkidsvs.

"Blake and I are matching any donation to $500k. This organisation is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable."

Alongside the meaningful statement, the Free Guy actor shared a special video, featuring himself and his daughter to promote the charitable event.

Ryan's message came after his wife and globally known actress filed a lawsuit against Justin, accusing him of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and launching a smear campaign to "destroy" her reputation, on Friday, December 22nd.

Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman reacted to the claims and rejected the accusations, calling them "completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious."