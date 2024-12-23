Meghan Trainor celebrates major milestone with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor shared a video of husband Daryl Sabara in tears.

Meghan Trainor celebrated six years of marriage with husband Daryl Sabara.

On Sunday, December 22, the 31-year-old singer celebrated her anniversary with her husband, sharing a glimpse of their life in a heartfelt Instagram carousel post.

In the carousel, the Made You Look singer shared an emotional video of the Spy Kids alum crying while reading a Rolling Stone article about her career.

"You just worked so hard for this," Daryl said, speaking to his wife.

"I love you," the singer replied to him.

The post included several adorable images of their family.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara spent their anniversary in a rage room.

In one image, the family of four posed in front of a festive red backdrop, all cozied up together.

"This life we’ve built together is truly unbelievable. And we’ve only just begun," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Another click showed Meghan and the 32-year-old actor hugging their sons, three-year-old Riley, and 17-months-old Barry.

She also shared a clip of them sharing a silly moment together as they danced in the kitchen.

In addition to the heartwarming pictures, the All About The Bass singer revealed she enjoyed their major milestone at a rage room, smashing objects, and destroying a car alongside her best friend Chris Olsen.

The pop-star ended the post with the couple in their wedding outfits, Meghan in a glittery white floor-length gown and Daryl in a traditional tuxedo.