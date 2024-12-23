Victoria Beckham bonds with son Cruz's older girlfriend during cruise day

Victoria Beckham, American fashion designer who is best known for her iconic style and outfits, recently had a day out with family to celebrate Christmas.

The star captured embracing warmly her son Cruz’s girlfriend as this affectionate gesture highlights the strongest bond which is forming between Victoria and Jackie, 29, who has been dating Cruz, 19, since earlier this year.

Jackie, who was first spotted with Cruz in April at his mother Victoria's Fashion Week show and got clicked right after meeting, kept her look relaxed in black camisole.

Victoria kept her look sporty as she can be seen in black workout clothes and baseball cap as she looked relaxing on the yacht along with her family.

Cruz, stood out in bright green hoodie which complimented his look whereas his brother Romeo, decided to keep it casual in a black hoodie and navy shorts.

Meanwhile, David Beckham, known as one of the handsome guy, rounded out the group in grey T-shirt and tan pants.

However, Victoria and David Beckham like to enjoy family days out as they usually capture going on vacations as well. Known for their stylish and down-to-earth nature, the couple often shares moments with their children and causal outings.