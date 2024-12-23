Dua Lipa shares her ultimate music listening secret

Dua Lipa reveals authentic listening experience in rare update

Dua Lipa seeks an authentic listening experience, opting to groove to music in her car over high-end studio speakers.

During an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe on Apple TV’s A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, the Radical Optimism singer, who owns up to seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards, shared her stance on listening to songs on ‘not so’ good headphones.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, Lipa explained, “That’s the problem with really good speakers in a studio. It makes a lot of things sound good, and then you leave the studio and you’re like, wait a second, this wasn’t exactly how I remember this.

“It’s crazy how you can really kid yourself in the moment,” she continues. “The best thing to do is to listen to it on not so good headphones.”

The 29-year-old claimed that listening to music on ordinary headphones is relatively more enjoyable, elevating the overall music experience as well as creating a smoother listening process.

On professional front, the singer previously released her third studio album Radical Optimism on May 3, 2024 following her announcement in March.