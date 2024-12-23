Sarah Ferguson, King Charles' relationship takes heartbreaking turn

Sarah Ferguson hit with a massive setback as she openly supported her former husband Prince Andrew amid the Duke's back-to-back controversies.

For the unversed, the Duke of York has been pulled out from the Sandringham Christmas celebrations with the royal family after his involvement in a spy scandal.

Later, it was reported that the Duchess also stepped back from reuniting with the royals as she decided to company Andrew.

Now, discussing the dramatic situation, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that King Charles might feel 'sad' as Fergie will not join him for the Sandringham walkabout.

The royal commentator said, "This will be a blow for Fergie. She was so effusive last Christmas and was clearly delighted to be included in the family festivities after so many years in exile."

He added, "But her loyalty has always been to Andrew and she will stick by his side… wherever they spend the day."

While addressing the monarch's possible reaction, Jennie shared, "I think the King has a soft spot for Fergie, especially after their shared cancer experience."

"She always brings a spot of fun to proceedings. So he will probably be a little sad that she will now stay away from Sandringham, to stand shoulder to shoulder with her ex," the expert stated.

Notably, Sarah Ferguson made her first statement after she decided to skip the royal family's Christmas festivities.

On her official Instagram handle, she revealed, "It was a pleasure to record an audiobook of my new children’s title, ‘Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods,’ for @LBC."

"Hoping it brings you and your family lots of Christmas cheer. Listen at the link below."