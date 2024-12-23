Kate Middleton breaks silence as King Charles makes big decision

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have returned to social media as King Charles III changed his major plans ahead of Christmas.
Kensington Palace has shared Princess Kate's words as the 76-year-old monarch said goodbye to his wife Queen Camilla, changing his holiday plans on the advice of his doctors.
The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their official social media accounts to share meaningful pictures to applaud the unsung heroes behind Kate's big event amid reports that the King was not allowed to accompany his wife Camilla to Romania.
William and Kate's released "Thank You" card to acknowledge their team's efforts to make Princess Catherine's Christmas Carole Service an unforgettable event.
The photos were captioned: "We gave our @scouts volunteers a camera for the day of the Together at Christmas Carol Service... This is how they captured it."
The message continued: "Tune in to the Together at Christmas Carol Service on @ITV and @itvxofficial this Christmas Eve."
King Charles, who was to take an annual trip to Romania with the Queen, has reportedly been forced to make a difficult decision about his holiday plans. He had to skip out on his plans with his wife over his medical team's warning.
However, The King and Queen will reunite for Christmas at the Sandringham to mark their traditional celebration.
