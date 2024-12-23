Kate Middleton eyes 'powerful' role in 2025 as King Charles 'slows down'

Kate Middleton eyes 'powerful' royal role in 2025 after cancer battle

Princess Kate received delightful news about her royal role in the coming year.

The Princess of Wales has been through a traumatic cancer journey in 2024.

In March, Catherine announced that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing "planned abdominal surgery."

The Princess underwent preventative chemotherapy till September. She released an emotional family video, issuing a positive health update that she had completed her medical treatment and now focusing on remaining cancer-free.

Now, a royal astrologer made surprising predictions about the mother-of-three's powerful comeback in 2025.

Debbie Frank told Hello!, "Although early 2025 and February in particular, could be a slow start for Kate, the final eclipse opposite her Mars occurs on 29 March. This traumatic health cycle is closing out for both herself and William."

She revealed that "2025 looks so much brighter with powerful Pluto giving Kate extra personal oomph."

The expert claimed that Kate will take a "centre stage role" in June and reclaim her "spotlight" in September, which is dubbed as her "best month of the year."

According to Debbie, Prince William's wife will enjoy "another triumph" in October and "a spectacular Full Moon on 5 November when Kate takes things to a new level in terms of public recognition and adulation."

The Princess will end her year with high energy. After possible accomplishments in 2025, Kate is expected to see her "through into 2026 as a powerhouse of accomplishment."

It is pertinent to mention the comments about Kate's big triumph came after reports that the cancer-stricken King Charles has been advised to "slow down."