Hailey Bieber gives rare insight into Christmas prep at Bieber’s house

Hailey and Justin Bieber are excited to celebrate first Christmas with baby Jack

Hailey and Justin Bieber will be spending their first Christmas as a family of three this year.

The new parents welcomed their baby Jack Blues Bieber in August this year and are savouring their time of parenthood.

The 28-year-old model has been sharing glimpses into the family’s holiday season on social media.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram on Monday, December 23rd, and shared a clip featuring Christmas tree garlands in her house.

Hailey’s story showed multiple garlands arranged on their dim-lit ceiling, decorated with lights glimmering from above.

This comes after the new mom previously shared the pictures of Bieber’s outdoor Christmas tree on her Instagram Stories.

The tree could be seen standing tall just inside the gates of their sprawling estate, maintaining with festivity and elegance.

The couple had adorned the tree with delicate fairy lights, creating a soft, luminous glow that enhanced the serene outdoor ambiance.

Hailey and Justin have yet to reveal their Christmas plans with baby Jack this year.