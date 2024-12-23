Hailey Bieber gives rare insight into Christmas prep at Bieber’s house

Hailey and Justin Bieber will be spending their first Christmas as a family of three this year.
The new parents welcomed their baby Jack Blues Bieber in August this year and are savouring their time of parenthood.
The 28-year-old model has been sharing glimpses into the family’s holiday season on social media.
The beauty mogul took to Instagram on Monday, December 23rd, and shared a clip featuring Christmas tree garlands in her house.
Hailey’s story showed multiple garlands arranged on their dim-lit ceiling, decorated with lights glimmering from above.
This comes after the new mom previously shared the pictures of Bieber’s outdoor Christmas tree on her Instagram Stories.
The tree could be seen standing tall just inside the gates of their sprawling estate, maintaining with festivity and elegance.
The couple had adorned the tree with delicate fairy lights, creating a soft, luminous glow that enhanced the serene outdoor ambiance.
Hailey and Justin have yet to reveal their Christmas plans with baby Jack this year.
Blake Lively filed sexual harassment complaint against ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni
Denzel Washington celebrated getting baptized, becoming minister in livestream ceremony
Hailey Bieber flaunts birthstone ring 4 months after giving birth to baby with Justin Bieber
Journalist Kjersti Flaa, who called out ‘nightmare’ Blake Lively earlier, slams campaign rumours
Tom Hardy’s generous gesture for ‘Fixer’ crew revealed after Company went out of business
Demi Moore reflects on reunion with ‘About Last Night’ costar Rob Lowe at ‘The Substance screening’