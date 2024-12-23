Hailey Bieber shows off her, baby Jack Blues’ birthstone ring

Hailey Bieber flaunts birthstone ring

Hailey Bieber made her motherhood jewelry-official.

The model continues to celebrate her role as a new mom, incorporating her son Jack Blues into her accessories in meaningful ways.

The Rhode Skin founder took to Instagram on Saturday to showcase a custom-made ring featuring the birthstones of both her and her infant son.

The design includes a square-shaped peridot, symbolizing Jack’s August birth month, placed beside a pear-shaped topaz representing Hailey.

“Mama,” the 28-year-old model noted in her post, highlighting the thoughtful tribute.

The striking gemstones are set in gold with visible prongs, creating an elegant statement piece worn on Hailey’s right hand. She paired the ring with a chic nude-pink manicure, showing off her signature minimalist style and hand tattoos.

This isn’t the first time Hailey has celebrated her son with personalized jewelry. Two weeks after Jack’s birth, she revealed a diamond “mom” ring by Isa Grutman Jewelry on Instagram.

By October, Hailey debuted a sparkling necklace with Jack’s initials, captioning a photo, “It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom.”

The diamond necklace joined her iconic “B” pendant, paying homage to her last name. Around the same time, Hailey subtly incorporated Jack’s initials into her accessories, sporting a monogrammed Goyard Artois GM bag with “JBB” in green lettering.

Later in October, she also showcased a gold bangle from HIE Hawaii, engraved with her son’s name in gothic font.

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, have been savoring their first months as parents, with the model frequently sharing heartfelt tributes to Jack through her jewelry and social media posts.