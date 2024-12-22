From 'La La Land' to 'The Big Short': Finn Wittrock Cinematic Achievements

Finn Wittrock is popular in the industry because of his versatile acting

Finn Wittrock, who rose to fame with American Horror Story, is fond of acting.

After graduating from The Juilliard School, he began his career in guest roles on several television shows. He made his movie debut in 2004 in Halloweentown High before returning to movies in the 2010 movie, Twelve.

Finn Wittrock’s popularity

Finn earned Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role as Dandy Mott in the FX series American Horror Story: Freak Show. He was considered one of the most terrifying and creepiest villains to come out of AHS.

The actor received second Emmy nomination for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Finn Wittrock’s role in All My Children

Finn played the role of Damon Miller on the ABC daytime drama, All My Children from 2009 to 2011.

Later, in 2015, Finn played the role of Jamie Shipley in Adam McKay's drama movie, The Big Short.

He earned nominations including Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Movie Awards in 2016.

Finn also played a cameo in the musical La La Land, directed by Damien Chazelle and released in December 2016.

Interestingly, Finn appeared alongside Emma Stone as his date in the movie.

Speaking to Broadway.com, Finn recalled, “I had a scene with Emma that was actually cut out. It was mostly a great opportunity to work with her.”

“During the read-through of the whole script, [director] Damien was reading the scene directions and played us songs off a tape and you could tell just by the way he was reading it that he had the whole thing in his head and the concept was already living in his brain,” explained the actor.

Finn noted, “Whenever that happens, it’s a very unique and special thing. I knew it was going to be great, even when they all weren’t so sure.”

Finn Wittrock’s other movies

Other movie credits included Unbroken (2014), Winter's Tale (2014), Noah (2014) and biopic Judy (2019).