Princess Kate taps Lady Gabriella Kingston for Holiday concert

Lady Gabriella Kingston spotted celebrating with the Middletons.

The Princess of Wales brought a touch of royal teamwork to her annual Christmas carol service, enlisting none other than Lady Gabriella Kingston to help make the event shine, HELLO! reveals.

Princess Kate hosted the heartfelt gathering at Westminster Abbey on December 6, surrounded by her family and fellow royals.

The service, which Kate masterfully curated despite her ongoing recovery from cancer, centered on themes of love, kindness, and empathy—a reflection of her vision for the festive season.

According to insiders, Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, joined Kate’s creative team over the summer to lend her expertise in planning this year’s dazzling event.

The 43-year-old, who debuted her music in 2020, played a pivotal advisory role in shaping the evening’s musical performances.

She was deeply moved by Princess Kate’s invitation to contribute. "She was very touched and grateful to the Princess to be asked to contribute to her very special concert, and she felt honored to do so," an insider revealed.

The partnership came during a challenging year for both women.

Princess Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, expressed her immense gratitude for Lady Gabriella’s support during such a significant time.