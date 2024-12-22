Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go twinning for Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce create a matching moment at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now coordinating their fashion choices as both arrived in similar outfits for the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday.

The 35-year-old popstar wore a red fur coat by Charlotte Simone and black Chanel bucket hat, paired with knee-high Veronica Beard suede boots as she arrived at the game on Saturday.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker let her hair down in soft waves as she made her way to the venue, as seen in fan-posted pictures.

Meanwhile her beau also sported a faux fur jacket by Marni over a white t-shirt and jeans.

The Chiefs tight end completed his look with Timberland boots and a bulbous Louis Vuitton hat.

The NFL star’s winning match marks the popstar’s first public appearance since her intimate birthday celebration with Kelce on December 13th.

The 14-time-Grammy winner loves to cheer on her boyfriend at the filed and now that she has wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour in early December, she’s likely to be present at the remaining Chiefs games leading up to the playoffs and February’s Super Bowl.