Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go twinning for Chiefs game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now coordinating their fashion choices as both arrived in similar outfits for the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday.
The 35-year-old popstar wore a red fur coat by Charlotte Simone and black Chanel bucket hat, paired with knee-high Veronica Beard suede boots as she arrived at the game on Saturday.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker let her hair down in soft waves as she made her way to the venue, as seen in fan-posted pictures.
Meanwhile her beau also sported a faux fur jacket by Marni over a white t-shirt and jeans.
The Chiefs tight end completed his look with Timberland boots and a bulbous Louis Vuitton hat.
The NFL star’s winning match marks the popstar’s first public appearance since her intimate birthday celebration with Kelce on December 13th.
The 14-time-Grammy winner loves to cheer on her boyfriend at the filed and now that she has wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour in early December, she’s likely to be present at the remaining Chiefs games leading up to the playoffs and February’s Super Bowl.
Princess Beatrice receives sweet nod from Princess Kate ahead of Christmas celebrations
Rob Kardashian often leaves his home, claims source
Prince Harry making travel plans to return to UK next year
Gigi Hadid's latest move proves she's head over heels for Bradley Cooper
Macaulay Culkin recently revealed that Joe Pesci bit him so hard while filming 'Home Alone' that it gave him a scar
Ryan Reynolds had allegedly blocked Justin Baldoni on social media before Blake Lively sued him