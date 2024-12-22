Kate Middleton honours Princess Beatrice ahead of Sandringham reunion

Kate Middleton gives sweet nod to Princess Beatrice ahead of reunion

Princess Kate paid a subtle tribute to Princess Beatrice ahead of their reunion at Sandringham Christmas.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales released a delightful video, featuring heartwarming clips from her headline-making Christmas Carol Service on December 22.

Catherine seemingly honoured the Princess of York by featuring a video clip, showing Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their son, entering Westminster Abbey.

The statement alongside the video reads, "It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but everyday of our lives."

"Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm."

Kate gave a sweet nod to Beatrice after reports revealed that the Princess of York would be celebrating Christmas with King Charles and the key royal figures at Sandringham.

For the unversed, sources shared earlier that Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie will be celebrating the festival with their in-laws.

According to The Sun, there is a "change of plans" as Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, has suggested avoiding long-distance travel.