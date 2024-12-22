Mariah Carey reflects on special moment with Rihanna at Christmas concert

Mariah Carey shares what she feels after greeting Rihanna midshow at her concert

Mariah Carey has recently confessed there can be only one diva nd that’s none other than Rihanna.

Last week, Mariah revealed she was happy to see Rihanna in the Brookyln crowd at one of her Christmas Time tour concert.

Reflecting on the special moment, Mariah told PEOPLE that she descended back into the crowd and there she saw the Umbrella hit-maker as she gave her autograph on her chest.

The pop star said, “I was like, ‘You cannot call me a diva again because I'm literally backing down the stairs.’”

While talking about her interaction with Rihanna, Mariah mentioned, “That was hilarious.”

“I had heard that Rihanna was coming to the show, but I didn't think she was going to be in the actual crowd. She was fun,” stated the 55-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mariah opened up that she’s not sick of Christmas songs.

“I'm in Aspen, and right now ‘Oh, Santa’ is playing over the speakers, and I'm like, ‘I guess I'm not sick of it,’” she remarked.

Mariah further said that she had no plans to stop doing her Christmas shows any time soon.

“It’s probably something that I'll always do,” continued the songstress.

However, Mariah suggested, “I just need to schedule it a little bit differently because this year I'd gotten sick just from being out there too long.”

Meanwhile, the singer discussed about her once-lost grunge album, adding, “People have been asking me about it, and it's something that I love so much.”

“And we might see it in 2025, probably a little bit later than that,” she concluded.