Jennifer Lopez gets candid about overcoming Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has learned that she is “capable of joy and happiness” all by herself.

Jennifer Lopez has a lot to reflect on this year but she is making the effort to approach things with a “positive mindset.”

The 55-year-old actress opened up about the lesson she has learnt from her recent split with Ben Affleck, in a recent interview.

“I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment,” the Marry Me actress told British Vogue on Friday, December 20th.

“When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is,” J.Lo added.

“Because that’s really what our hardships are in life. What am I supposed to learn here?”

Sharing her thought process, the On The Floor hitmaker added, “There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason.”

The Unstoppable star revealed that she asks herself, “What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?”

This comes after Lopez previously spoke about the lessons this recent split taught her, in a candid conversation with Interview Magazine. “I think to myself … ‘Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it.’”

She shared that the lesson she learned is that she is “capable of joy and happiness” all by herself.