Buckingham Palace releases first photo from Sandringham Christmas

Royal fans are delighted with a rare glimpse of Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

On December 21, King Charles' office shared a photo from the royals' house, all lit up with lights and Christmas decorations.

The sweet caption alongside the video reads, "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles is set to be reunited with key members of the royal family at Sandringham Walkabout to celebrate the special occasion.

As per the reports, the monarch is desperately awaiting to be with his family and grandchildren after traumatic 2024 due to his and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

Robert Jobson told OK!, "It's a lovely chance to see his grandchildren. He'll be surrounded by those he cherishes most, enjoying the chance to eat, drink and be merry with them."