Prince William receives good news about powerful royal role in 2025

Prince William received surprising news during his Christmas break with Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A renowned astrologer claimed that the responsibilities of the Princess of Wales will increase in 2025.

Debbie Frank revealed that the future King will play a pivotal role in the coming year. With new opportunities, the Prince's work calendar is expected to be filled with projects and royal duties.

In conversation with Hello!, the expert shared that the next year will be a game-changer for the father-of-three.

She said, "After a volatile 2024, William is moving into a very different phase of life in 2025." Debbie said the starting months involve a "huge re-working of plans and schedules."

"In April William also has the final fling of Uranus over his Venus indicating a total re-focus. Neptune steps into Aries for the first time in 165 years and begins to offer up a huge period of personal and princely adjustment," she continued.

In May, the Prince "will be taking on extra responsibilities and duties for the foreseeable future. He is more than a King in waiting, pretty much a virtual King."

The expert also gave a good news to William, stating he "ends 2025 on a high with a great sense of achievement and enjoying massive affection and popularity."