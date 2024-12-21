Timothée Chalamet reflects on portraying Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’

Timothée Chalamet opens about how he exceled in playing the role in 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet opened up about how he perfected his singing skills before playing the legendary musician, Bob Dylan, in A Complete Unknown.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on December 20th, the 28-year-old actor revealed how pandemic and actors’ strike gave him plenty of time to master his role.

"I had a lot of time to practice because we were meant to make the film five and half years ago, then there was Covid and then there was the actors’ strike, so I have years to prepare."

The Little Women star added, "I was confident about singing and by the time we got to do the film I wanted to sing and play the songs live."

The Dune actor, who performs live renditions of Dylan’s songs in the biopic, admitted he was unfamiliar with the singer’s life before taking on his role.

“I didn’t know much about Dylan," however, after "working for so long" on the project, he said, “I am deeply passionate about this man and his work. My friends are tired of hearing me talk about him ad nauseam.”

He further added, “This man has been so impactful on culture and this film and this role are the ones I am most proud of.”

Despite of portraying an iconic figure, Chalamet revealed that never had the chance to meet him in person.

“Bob is an elusive, mysterious figure and a man of few words so I never got the chance to meet him," he shared. "I would like to, but I am very respectful that it is true to his character that I would never get to meet him.”

A Complete Unknown also stars Ella Fanning, Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton and is slated to release on December, 25th.