Oprah calls Meghan Markle ‘neighbour friend’ after Duchess delivers £54 surprise gift

Oprah and Meghan Markle are bffs since 2018.

Meghan Markle has gifted Oprah Winfrey a luxurious £54 Tatcha Hinoki skincare set, which the TV host lovingly called a “forest awakening” experience, complete with a book on her favorite trees.

The set, which includes body wash, body milk, and body oil, is a steal at £54 compared to the £74 it would cost to buy the products separately.

According to Tatcha, it’s the perfect way to "awaken the senses and calm the mind," leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished.

The two have been close friends since 2018, with Oprah attending Meghan and Harry’s Windsor wedding.

Their bond was solidified when the Duchess sat down for their explosive 2021 interview, where she shared her experience with the royal family, revealing jaw-dropping allegations about Archie’s skin tone and a tearful encounter with Princess Kate.

Since then, the pair have been spotted out and about, including a recent trip to a local bookstore in their Montecito neighbourhood.

Meghan’s thoughtful gift seems like the perfect way to keep the good vibes flowing between these two high-profile friends!