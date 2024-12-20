Royal family receives serious warning about King Charles reign

King Charles' tensions are set to increase as a new warning has been issued about the future of the monarchy.

The King's brother, Prince Andrew, once again brought shame to the royal family, with his involvement in an alleged spy, who is barred from the UK on national security grounds.

These shocking revelations came just a few days before the royal family's reunion at Sandringham.

Speaking of the Duke of York's new scandal, royal expert Andrew Lownie claimed that the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie might bring the royal family "down" alongside him.

In a conversation with The Sun, he said, "It's probably the most damaging of Andrew's scandals."

The royal commentator added, "It's more damaging than Epstein. I think the story is going to run right through next year. He's always been much more vulnerable to the financial scandals in his life than the sexual ones."

The expert believes that the financial cases against Andrew can unfold "greater transparency about royal finances," unlocking a "whole series of events that I think are going to be very damaging to the monarchy."

Andrew Lownie claimed that these cases are only the "tip of the iceberg." The expert shared that Andrew has been borrowing money from the wealthy people of the Middle East and Central Asia.

"When those stories come out, I think he's going to be complete toast. The danger is that he's going to bring the royal family down with him," stated the commentator.