Prince William breaks silence after King Charles important message

Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned to social media soon after King Charles III's latest message.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have broken their silence and shared a very exciting update about William's meaningful project.

Kensington Palace has released the future King's video minutes after the royal family posted monarch's delightful moments, showing the 76-year-old in the festive spirit with students from The King’s Foundation.

William's heartwarming video was captioned: "Behind the scenes with friend of the @EarthshotPrize and host of The Earthshot Report 2024 @hannah_waddingham

"Celebrating the impact of our Finalists and all they do in helping to repair and regenerate the planet."

The post attracted massive reactions from fans, with one commenting: "Prince William Great and Will be Future King."

Another dropped heartwarming words in the comments section, writing: "Wonderful prince William is a very kind, brave and brilliant person."

On Thursday, William and his wife Kate issued their 2024 Christmas card, featuring a photograph from the video which marked the end of Princess Catherine's chemotherapy treatment.

It is to mention here that William and Kate skipped the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.