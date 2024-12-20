Princess Gabriella channels Princess Charlene in festive chic

Princess Gabriella shares festive spirit in Monaco.

Princess Gabriella was the picture of festive charm as she joined her parents, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, and twin brother Prince Jacques for Monaco’s annual Christmas Tree Ceremony.

The nine-year-old royal turned heads in a darling red jumper dress with a cozy roll-neck, paired with a vibrant red wool coat and ballet flats. Adding a touch of whimsy, she finished her look with a cute bubble headband.

Princess Gabriella looked like a mini-me of her mother, Princess Charlene, who wore a striking scarlet coat by DidierAngelo at Monaco’s National Day ceremony last November.

The royal duo certainly made a stylish pair, leaving onlookers in awe of their coordinated festive elegance!

For this year’s Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony, Princess Charlene dazzled in a sophisticated cashmere cape from Akris, paired with her signature 'Ribbon 85' boots from Gianvito Rossi—a combination that exuded effortless elegance.

In a festive twist, the mother of two added a red tartan scarf to perfectly match her daughter Gabriella’s cheerful holiday ensemble.