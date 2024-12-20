Hailey, Justin Bieber's relationship reaches new heights after parenthood

Justin Bieber and Hailey steal the show with latest gesture

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have taken another step in their relationship as they touch down in Los Angeles after spending quality time in Costa Rica.

The couple, who previously celebrated a new milestone after embracing parenthood in late August, travelled to the Central American country to mark their attendance in the wedding of their pals Joseph Perez and Jessica Lageyre on Sunday, December 15.

Just a few days after attending the event, the couple was spotted casually strolling around the tarmac at Van Nuys Airport, which is located in the suburban San Fernando Valley of ‘Valley girl’ fame.

The 28-year-old Rhode founder effortlessly slayed in a casual ensemble, showcasing her post-baby body.

Pulling on a pearl grey hoodie and a pair of cream sweats, Hailey completed the look with a black baseball cap and heels.

Meanwhile, her husband kept it simple with a loose-fitted crimson sweater and a pair of baggy olive green shorts.

This comes on the heels of their romantic dance at the afterparty for Joseph and Jessica’s wedding in Costa Rica as per their pal David Shabtai’s Instagram Stories.