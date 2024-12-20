Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater happy after Lilly Jay’s divorce essay

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater pleased by Lilly Jay's divorce essay

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater feel contented after the latter’s ex-wife Lilly Jay chose the high road in her divorce essay.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com, “They're relieved that Lilly didn’t throw them under the bus.”

On December 19, Ethan’s former wife wrote a heartfelt essay where she addressed her divorce from the actor and also his relationship with Ariana.

The source noted, “Ethan and Ariana are fully aware of what happened, as is everyone who was around at the time.”

“Lilly made it clear that she moved to London with him and the timeline from that point forward speaks for itself,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Wicked’s filming “was still occurring when they were first seen being intimate in photos and Lilly was no longer there so people can put two and two together”.

The source shared that during the legal proceedings, “Lilly was essentially silenced, unable to speak freely”.

“Despite the circumstances, she came out of the divorce a winner,” stated an insider.

The source further said that Lily could not reveal certain details because of the couple’s divorce agreement.

However, “it didn’t prevent Lilly from expressing her emotions surrounding the ordeal,” according to an insider.

The source pointed out that Lilly “showed dignity by not publicly discussing the Ethan and Ariana’s affair”.

Sharing the reason, the source mentioned that Lilly “knows that one day her son will read about this online and she wanted him to read that her first and only words on this were done so in a respectful and classy manner”.

Interestingly, another source claimed that Lilly subtly hit out at her former husband in the essay.

“The ‘sponge’ analogy was a subtle jab at the situation, but now that her story is out, she feels liberated,” added an insider.