Inside Andrew Shue's relationship journey with Amy Robach, Marilee Fiebig

Andrew Shue, who is known for his role as Billy Campbell, has been involved high-profile relationships, including marriages and his association with various personalities in the media spotlight.

Here's a sneak peek into 57-year-old's complete relationship timeline, including Marilee Fiebig, who became part of his life after his separation from Amy Robach.

Jennifer Hageney (1994 - 2008)

Andrew Shue married a former event planner Jennifer Hageney, in 1994. The couple share three children; Nash Shue, Aidan Shue and Wyatt Shue.

After 14 years of marriage, Andrew and Jennifer parted ways in 2008.

Although their separation was amicable, the exact reasons behind the breakup have never been publicly disclosed.

Amy Robach (2009 - 2023)

After his divorce from Jennifer Hageney, Andrew Shue sparked rumours about dating an anchor for ABC News, Amy Robach.

The relationship became public around 2009, and they eventually got engaged in 2009.

Andrew and Amy tied the knot in 2010. Amy already had two daughters from her previous marriage to actor Tim McIntosh.

After more than a decade of marriage, Andrew and Amy filed for divorce In 2023. Their split was finalized amid public scrutiny following Amy's affair with her co-anchor TJ Holmes in late 2022.

This relationship between Amy and TJ Holmes garnered significant media attention, which ultimately played a role in their marriage's dissolution.

Marilee Fiebig (2023 - Present)

Andrew Shue began dating Marilee Fiebig, a lawyer and executive at Elliott Management Corporation, a prominent hedge fund.

Marilee, who is known for her work in law and business, reportedly became involved with Andrew shortly after his divorce from Amy Robach in 2023.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, but Andrew has been seen with Marilee in more low-key settings compared to his previous public relationships.

Marilee is believed to have no children from a previous marriage, though she has a son from a past relationship.

As of late 2023, Andrew and Marilee are reportedly still together, though they have not made any official public declarations about their future plans.